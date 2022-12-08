Police appeal seven months after prisoner escaped from jail





A prisoner who was serving a life sentence has been on the run for seven months but a police force is only just making a public appeal to try and trace him. Colin McDonagh has been missing ever since he failed to attend a roll-call at Standford Hill prison on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, on May 29.

This is the second time he has escaped from a prison after being locked up in 2010 for grievous bodily harm with intent. The 32-year-old was jailed after he stabbed a man in a row over a dog. Four years into his sentence he escaped from Springhill Prison in Aylesbury, but then gave himself up three days later.

Back then he said he had escaped to get away from other prisoners who were pressurising him to take drugs and hold on to contraband inside. Both Standford Hill and Springhill are classified as category d prisons, also referred to as ‘open prisons’. This means they have minimal security and inmates are permitted to leave the premises, once official approval is given, at certain times. READ MORE: Man floored by police officer in park paid thousands in settlement

They added: “Officers carried out lots of lines of enquiry before requesting this appeal.” Anyone with information that can help locate him is asked to call police on 101 quoting ‘most wanted’ and the reference number 46/105044/22. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.