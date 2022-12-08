Portugal respond to suggestions Ronaldo wanted to quit World Cup

Portugal have denied suggestions Cristiano Ronaldo considered quitting the World Cup after he was benched for his side’s 6-1 win over Switzerland on Tuesday night. The 37-year-old was demoted by Fernando Santos, with Goncalo Ramos getting the nod up top. And the Benfica star made the most of his opportunity, bagging a sensational hat-trick to fire his side through to the quarter-finals of the competition.
Portugal were too strong for Switzerland in Tuesday’s World Cup clash, with Ramos the star of the show as they fired themselves through to quarter-final clash with Morocco.
But Ronaldo, as ever, was the centre of attention.
The veteran was benched for the match having struggled for form so this winter, with his penalty against Ghana on matchday one still the only goal he’s scored at the finals so far.
It was claimed earlier today that the former Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon star had considered quitting the tournament altogether after being left on the bench.
But the Portuguese FA have now denied this, saying in a statement: “Reports claiming Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos are not true.
“FPF clarifies that at no time did Cristiano threaten to leave the national team in Qatar.”
Ronaldo did his part as Portugal beat Switzerland, cheering his team-mates on from the sidelines and joining in the celebrations as the goals went flying in.
But it looked more and more as though the 37-year-old is no longer the player he was and is now declining at an alarming rate.
With Ramos scoring a hat-trick, the Benfica star is expected to keep his place in Santos’ starting XI when they lock horns with Morocco in the last eight on Saturday.
And it’ll be interesting to see how Ronaldo responds to a second snub in a row.
The veteran has insisted he wants to continue playing after the competition, with the veteran currently a free agent following his release from United last month.
And though Ronaldo has played down talk of a move to Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr appear to be frontrunners in the race to secure his signature.
Speaking after Portugal’s win over Switzerland, Santos admitted he was yet to decide on his talisman’s role for the rest of the tournament.
“That is still something which has to be defined,” he said when asked about the 37-year-old’s role.
“I have a very close relationship with him, I always have.
“I’ve known him since he was 19 at Sporting and then he started to develop in the national squad when I arrived in 2014.
“Ronaldo and I never misinterpret the human and personal aspect with that of manager and player. I will always consider that he is a very important player to have in the team.
“This [disciplinary matter] is something that is finished and solved, it is also important to look at the example of this player’s history.
“He is one of the best players in the world and therefore all we have to do is come [together] collectively.”
Gary Neville, meanwhile, believes Ronaldo’s attitude must improve if he’s to continue to play at the highest level.
“Well when it happened at United the suggestion was that Ten Hag was trying to make a move on him, establish his authority,” he said.
“This is a manager who has got an unbelievable relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo for eight years and there are a lot of fans of Ronaldo who are not willing to tell him the truth.
“I think he does need to listen to the truth that it is becoming a little bit of a scruffy end.
“It would not surprise that he comes on tonight and scores the winner but the petulance, the stomping around, the sulking, it’s got to stop because it does not reflect well on him at all.
“His long-term legacy is set, he is one of the great all-time players.
“But in the short-term he has got to do a lot better because is the Juventus manager wrong? Is the Manchester United manager wrong? And now is the Portugal manager wrong? There are three of them that have done the same thing with him.”
