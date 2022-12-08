Predicting 180-day mortality for women with ovarian cancer using

Siegel, R. L., Miller, K. D. & Jemal, A. Cancer statistics, 2017. CA Cancer J. Clin. 67, 7–30 (2017).
Google Scholar
Herzog, T. J. & Monk, B. J. Bringing new medicines to women with epithelial ovarian cancer: what is the unmet medical need?. Gynecol. Oncol. Res. Pract. 4, 1–12 (2017).
Google Scholar
Peres, L. C. et al. Invasive epithelial ovarian cancer survival by histotype and disease stage. J. Natl. Cancer Inst. 111, 60–68 (2019).
Google Scholar
Engel, J. et al. Moderate progress for ovarian cancer in the last 20 years: Prolongation of survival, but no improvement in the cure rate. Eur. J. Cancer 38, 2435–2445 (2002).
Google Scholar
American Society of Clinical Oncology Institute for Quality. Summary of current QOPI measures.
National Quality Forum. National Voluntary Consensus Standards for Quality of Cancer Care. May 2009. Cancer Care Phase I-II. http://www.qualityforum.org/publications/2009/05/National_voluntary_consensus_standards_for_Quality_%0Aof_Cancer_Care.aspx (2009).
Brown, A. J. et al. Missed Opportunities: Patterns of Medical Care and Hospice Utilization Among Ovarian Cancer Patients (Elsevier, 2014).
Fauci, J. et al. The Utilization of Palliative Care in Gynecologic Oncology Patients Near the End of Life (Elsevier, 2012).
Mullen, M. M. et al. The Effect of a Multidisciplinary Palliative Care Initiative on End of Life Care in Gynecologic Oncology Patients (Elsevier, 2017).
Wright, A. A., Hatfield, L. A., Earle, C. C. & Keating, N. L. End-of-life care for older patients with ovarian cancer is intensive despite high rates of hospice use. J. Clin. Oncol. 32, 3534–3539 (2014).
Google Scholar
Wright, A. A. et al. Family perspectives on aggressive cancer care near the end of life. JAMA 315, 284–292 (2016).
Google Scholar
Wright, A. A. et al. Associations between end-of-life discussions, patient mental health, medical care near death, and caregiver bereavement adjustment. JAMA J. Am. Med. Assoc. 300, 1665–1673 (2008).
Google Scholar
Glare, P. et al. A systematic review of physicians’ survival predictions in terminally ill cancer patients. Br. Med. J. 327, 195–198 (2003).
Google Scholar
Gibbons, C. et al. Routine provision of feedback from patient-reported outcome measurements to healthcare providers and patients in clinical practice. Cochrane Database Syst. Rev. https://doi.org/10.1002/14651858.CD011589.pub2 (2021).
Google Scholar
Porter, M. What is value in health care?. N. Engl. J. Med. 363, 2477–2481 (2010).
Google Scholar
Chen, M.-L. & Lin, C.-C. Cancer symptom clusters: a validation study. J. Pain Symptom Manag. 34, 590–599 (2007).
Google Scholar
Harris, P. A. et al. Research electronic data capture (REDCap)-A metadata-driven methodology and workflow process for providing translational research informatics support. J. Biomed. Inform. 42, 377–381 (2009).
Google Scholar
Schalet, B. D., Cook, K. F., Choi, S. W. & Cella, D. Establishing a common metric for self-reported anxiety: linking the MASQ, PANAS, and GAD-7 to PROMIS anxiety. J. Anxiety Disord. 28, 88–96 (2014).
Google Scholar
Choi, S. S. W., Schalet, B., Cook, K. F. K. & Cella, D. Establishing a common metric for depressive symptoms: linking the BDI-II, CES-D, and PHQ-9 to PROMIS depression. Psychol. Assess. 26, 513–527 (2014).
Google Scholar
Pilkonis, P. A. et al. Item banks for measuring emotional distress from the patient-reported outcomes measurement information system (PROMIS®): depression, anxiety, and anger. Assessment 18, 263–283 (2011).
Google Scholar
Liu, Y., Chen, P. H. C., Krause, J. & Peng, L. How to read articles that use machine learning: users’ guides to the medical literature. JAMA J. Am. Med. Assoc. https://doi.org/10.1001/jama.2019.16489 (2019).
Google Scholar
Cohen, J. F. et al. STARD 2015 guidelines for reporting diagnostic accuracy studies: explanation and elaboration. BMJ Open 6, e012799 (2016).
Google Scholar
Sidey-Gibbons, J. A. M. & Sidey-Gibbons, C. J. Machine learning in medicine: a practical introduction. BMC Med. Res. Methodol. 19, 1–18 (2019).
Google Scholar
Pfob, A. et al. Towards data-driven decision-making for breast cancer patients undergoing mastectomy and reconstruction: prediction of individual patient-reported outcomes at two-year follow-up using machine learning. J. Clin. Oncol. 38, 520–520 (2020).
Google Scholar
Pfob, A. et al. Artificial intelligence to accurately identify breast cancer patients with a pathologic complete response for omission of surgery after neoadjuvant systemic therapy: an international multicenter analysis. J. Clin. Oncol. 38, 565–565 (2020).
Google Scholar
Wolff, R. F. et al. PROBAST: a tool to assess the risk of bias and applicability of prediction model studies. Ann. Intern. Med. 170, 51 (2019).
Google Scholar
Pan, J., Zhuang, Y. & Fong, S. The impact of data normalization on stock market prediction: using SVM and technical indicators. in Communications in Computer and Information Science, Vol. 652 72–88 (Springer, 2016).
Singh, D. & Singh, B. Investigating the impact of data normalization on classification performance. Appl. Soft Comput. 97, 105524 (2019).
Google Scholar
Douzas, G., Bacao, F. & Last, F. Improving imbalanced learning through a heuristic oversampling method based on k-means and SMOTE. Inf. Sci. 465, 1–20 (2018).
Google Scholar
Chawla, N. V., Bowyer, K. W., Hall, L. O. & Kegelmeyer, W. P. SMOTE: Synthetic minority over-sampling technique. J. Artif. Intell. Res. 16, 321–357 (2002).
Google Scholar
Niu, A. & Cai, B. Big data analytics for complex credit risk assessment of network lending based on SMOTE algorithm. Complexity https://doi.org/10.1155/2020/8563030 (2020).
Google Scholar
Bin, L. & Kai, H. Loan risk prediction method based on SMOTE and XGBoost. Comput. Mod. 26 (2020).
Ho, K. C. et al. Predicting discharge mortality after acute ischemic stroke using balanced data. AMIA Annu. Symp. Proc. 2014, 1787–1796 (2014).
Resche-Rigon, M. & White, I. R. Multiple imputation by chained equations for systematically and sporadically missing multilevel data. Stat. Methods Med. Res. 27, 1634–1649 (2018).
Google Scholar
Pfob, A. et al. Towards patient-centered decision-making in breast cancer surgery: machine learning to predict individual patient-reported outcomes at 2-year follow-up. Ann. Surg. (2020) (in Press).
Sidey-Gibbons, C. J. et al. Development of machine learning algorithms for the prediction of financial toxicity in localized breast cancer following surgical treatment. JCO Clin. Cancer Inform. 5, 338–347 (2020).
Tibshirani, R. The lasso method for variable selection in the Cox model. Stat. Med. 16, 385–395 (1997).
Google Scholar
Friedman, J., Hastie, T. & Tibshirani, R. Regularization paths for generalized linear models via coordinate descent. J. Stat. Softw. 33, 1–22 (2010).
Google Scholar
Friedman, J. H. Multivariate adaptive regression splines. Ann. Stat. https://doi.org/10.1214/aos/1176347963 (1991).
Google Scholar
Cortes, C. & Vapnik, V. Support-vector networks. Mach. Learn. (1995).
Haykin, S. Neural networks: a comprehensive foundation (1994).
Rodríguez, J. D., Pérez, A. & Lozano, J. A. sensitivity analysis of k-fold cross validation in prediction error estimation. IEEE Trans. Pattern Anal. Mach. Intell. 32, 569–575 (2010).
Google Scholar
Bergstra, J. & Bengio, Y. Random search for hyper-parameter optimization. J. Mach. Learn. Res. 13, 281–305 (2012).
Google Scholar
Brown, G. Ensemble learning. in Encyclopedia of Machine Learning (Springer Press, 2010).
Galar, M., Fernandez, A., Barrenechea, E., Bustince, H. & Herrera, F. A review on ensembles for the class imbalance problem: bagging-, boosting-, and hybrid-based approaches. IEEE Trans. Syst. Man Cybern. Part C Appl. Rev. 42, 463–484 (2012).
Google Scholar
Guo, C., Pleiss, G., Sun, Y. & Weinberger, K. Q. On Calibration of Modern Neural Networks. proceedings.mlr.press http://proceedings.mlr.press/v70/guo17a.html (2017).
Christakis, N. A., Smith, J. L., Parkes, C. M. & Lamont, E. B. Extent and determinants of error in doctors’ prognoses in terminally ill patients: prospective cohort study Commentary: Why do doctors overestimate? Commentary: Prognoses should be based on proved indices not intuition. BMJ 320, 469–473 (2000).
Google Scholar
Lu, S. C. et al. Machine learning–based short-term mortality prediction models for patients with cancer using electronic health record data: systematic review and critical appraisal. JMIR Med. Inf. 10, e33182 (2022).
Google Scholar
Douzas, G., Bacao, F. & Last, F. Improving imbalanced learning through a heuristic oversampling method based on k-means and SMOTE. Inform. Sci. 465, 1–20 (2018).
Google Scholar
Yap, B. W. et al. An application of oversampling, undersampling, bagging and boosting in handling imbalanced datasets. in Lecture Notes in Electrical Engineering vol. 285 LNEE 13–22 (Springer, 2014).
Gicić, A. & Subasi, A. Credit scoring for a microcredit data set using the synthetic minority oversampling technique and ensemble classifiers. Expert Syst. 36, e12363 (2019).
Google Scholar
Blagus, R. & Lusa, L. SMOTE for high-dimensional class-imbalanced data. BMC Bioinform. 14, 1–16 (2013).
Manz, C. R. et al. Validation of a machine learning algorithm to predict 180-day mortality for outpatients with cancer. JAMA Oncol. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamaoncol.2020.4331 (2020).
Google Scholar
Parikh, R. B. et al. Machine learning approaches to predict 6-month mortality among patients with cancer. JAMA Netw. Open 2, e1915997 (2019).
Google Scholar
Datta, A., Flynn, N. R. & Swamidass, S. J. Cal-Net: jointly learning classification and calibration on imbalanced binary classification tasks. 1–8. https://doi.org/10.1109/IJCNN52387.2021.9534411 (2021).
Source link