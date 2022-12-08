Prince Harry and Meghan ‘kept united front’ ahead of Netflix doc

Therapists from the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, Lindsay George, spoke to Express.co.uk about the couple’s approach to the backlash.

She said: “The pressures of modern life can cause a wide range of potential disputes in relationships, and this grows tenfold when you throw family into the mix.

“With Harry and Meghan, their families and pressurised environments left them in a uniquely challenging position and put their relationship through a real test.

“People don’t always get along, and that’s OK, but it can become very taxing on a relationship if there’s disagreement between partners and key family members.

“But through it all, Harry and Meghan have kept a united front and showed us they are a team.”