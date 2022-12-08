Prince Harry details dreamy proposal to Meghan in Netflix doc

The Sussexes have detailed their engagement story in episode two of ‘Harry & Meghan’ on Netflix. Shortly before their engagement was announced in November 2017, Harry asked Meghan to marry him while the pair were in residence at Kensington Palace.

Harry said in the documentary: “I wanted to do it earlier, but because I had to ask permission from my grandmother I couldn’t do it outside of the UK.

“I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was roasting a chicken, and that kind of slightly gave the game away and she was like ‘you never drink champagne, what’s the occasion?’

“I was like ‘oh no, I just had it lying around here, whatever.’” Meghan added: “It was a magnum!”

Harry then led Meghan out to a spot in the walled garden surrounded by electric candles where he eventually got down on one knee and popped the question.

READ MORE: Kate closest relationship in Royal Family is ‘only in past tense’