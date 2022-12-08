Prince Harry sparks uproar as Netflix fans spot dig at Kate

Elsewhere in the documentary, Harry was asked if he remembered when he realised his family was different.

The father-of-two explained: “No, I think it’s just, I just think it’s gradual.

“I mean, there’s no point that we’re all sitting down in the classroom and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] stands there with a long stick, glasses on her nose and goes, ‘Right. So this is what it means to be in the royal family.’ That doesn’t happen.”

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are available to watch on Netflix and the second three will be released on December 15.