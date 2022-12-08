Prince William ‘furious’ at Meghan and Harry over Diana footage





The Prince of Wales will react with fury after footage from an infamous interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, with shamed BBC journalist Martin Bashir appeared in Harry and Meghan’s new Netflix docuseries. Prince William said previously the programme, which was first broadcast in 1995, should never appear on screens again.

Sources close to William said he would feel “dismayed” his brother had “blatantly gone against his wishes” with another source claiming that “it shows just how little regard there is from the Sussex camp”. One source told the Mirror: “He (William) will be rightly furious about it. He couldn’t have been clearer in the past and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on. “Sadly once more it shows the gulf between the two brothers couldn’t be wider.” Three episodes of the couple’s documentary were streamed on Netflix this morning.

A report by Lord Dyson published in May 2021 found the BBC had covered up Mr Bashir’s deceit in obtaining the interview, falling “short of high standards of integrity and transparency”. The journalist was in “serious breach” of the BBC’s producer guidelines when he faked bank statements and showed them to Diana’s brother Earl Spencer to gain access to the princess, the report said. In a daming statement issued after publication of the report, William said: “It is my firm view this Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. “It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.” DON’T MISS:

William added: “It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others. “It brings indescribable sadness to know the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.” The Duke of Sussex said he felt deeply concerned journalistic practices like those used by Mr Bashir were “widespread today” and were bigger “than one outlet, one network, or one publication”. He said: “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.” The BBC apologised to the Royal Family. BBC director-general Tim Davie vowed the BBC would never show the programme again nor license it to other broadcasters.

Royal experts were quick to spot use of the footage. Robert Jobson tweeted: “Prince Harry has used footage from #Diana Panorama interview in @netflix documentary. “Prince William said after Dyson report it should not be aired again. Harry said, ‘The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation & unethical practices ultimately took her life’.” Dickie Arbiter tweeted: “How come @netflix were allowed to use footage from #Diana #Panorama interview in documentary? “20 minutes into the first episode #Harry talks about mother and compares #Meghan to his mum saying she has the same confidence, passion and warmth”.

Meanwhile, Netflix has offered viewers a first look at the second volume of episodes from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial docuseries. A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will tackle the couple’s decision to quit the monarchy, dubbed Megxit, and ultimately move to the US. A voice can be heard referencing their decision to “take a step back from their royal duties”. Meghan follows, saying to the camera: “This is when a family and a family business are in direct conflict.” Harry then adds: “Everything that’s happened to us was always going to happen to us.” His remark is made against images of Buckingham Palace and newspapers flashing across the screen. Meghan adds: “Suddenly what clicked in my head was, it’s never going to stop.” The teaser ends with Harry saying: “There was no other option at this point. I said, ‘We need to get out of here’.”