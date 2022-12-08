Princess Diana’s ex-butler blasts Harry ‘choosing money’ over





Paul Burrell, who worked for the Royal Family for more than two decades, has blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series named Harry & Meghan. Paul claimed the “couple could have had it all” but they “chose money” over the monarchy during an interview on Thursday’s instalment of Lorraine. The 64-year-old alleged Princess Diana would not have let the documentary materialise if she was alive today.

Paul spoke to ITV host Lorraine Kelly after he watched some of the explosive documentary series which landed on the streaming giant on Thursday morning. He claimed Meghan, 41, wanted to be “the star” of the Royal Family, but could only be a “supporting actress”. “Meghan could never be a star of this show [the royal family], she could only be a supporting actress,” Paul said. Within the first episode, the couple explained how they met and the struggles they faced with the press when their relationship became official. READ MORE: Dick Strawbridge shares touching real reason for ending series

Harry also reflected on his childhood, which he described as “happy” for the most part. But he explained how he found it difficult growing up around press photographers and compared his mother Diana’s experience with the paparazzi to Meghan’s. After watching the opening episode, Paul deplored Harry and Meghan’s complaints. “They’re going to whinge for six hours, living in their Beverly Hills mansion with all that money,” Paul remarked.

Paul claimed: “This couple could’ve had it all, they would have been at the heart of the Royal Family, they would have been phenomenal for the Royal Family, instead they chose the commercial route, they chose the money.” The former butler continued: “I love Harry, I’ve always defended him, I met him when he was in his mother’s tummy, I’m part of their lives. But I don’t like this, it’s very sad.” Guessing how Diana would have reacted to her son wanting to be part of a tell-all documentary series, Paul said: “If she was alive this wouldn’t have happened, she would remind Harry of his position and she would say to him, ‘You were born into this family.'” “Diana told him, ‘The price you pay for the privileged life is public service,’ and Harry chose to turn his back instead,” a disappointed Paul claimed. DON’T MISS…

At the end of his interview, Paul warned Lorraine viewers not to be “fooled” by the docu-series. Harry shared in the documentary how he wants to keep his family, which includes his son Archie and daughter Lilibet, safe. He said: “If you bring a small person into this world you should be doing all you can to make the world a better place for them.” “What is most important for the two of us is to perhaps not repeat the same mistake that our parents made,” he added.





