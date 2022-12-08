Putin’s Wagner fighters use 2,000 rounds of ammo a day in Ukraine





The US-based military think tank the Institute for the Study of War has released a highly detailed report into the state of Russia’s military campaign to capture the entirety of Ukraine’s Donbas region. The ISW analysts have noted that Wagner Group fighters are putting up a desperate resistance south of the city of Bakhmut as the Ukrainian Army looks to counter-attack and retake lost positions along the frontline.

ISW cites a “Russian military blogger” who reported that Wagner Group forces in the Bakhmut area have been using 2,000 rounds per day per fighter. The report said: “Russian sources widely claimed that Wagner Group fighters took control of Yakovlivka and that fierce fighting is ongoing near Bakhmut in Opytne, Klishchiivka, and Soledar. “The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Ukrainian troops unsuccessfully attempted to regain certain lost positions south of Bakhmut. “Russian sources largely discussed the intensity of operations in this area and emphasized high Ukrainian losses.”

The report continues: “Russian forces continued ground attacks around Bakhmut on December 7. “The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Ukrainian troops repelled attempted Russian attacks on Bakhmut itself, northeast of Bakhmut near Verkhnokamyanske (27km northeast of Bakhmut), Spirne (25km northeast of Bakhmut), Yakovlivka (12km northeast of Bakhmut), and south of Bakhmut near Bila Hora (15km southwest of Bakhmut) and Kurdiumivka (15km southwest of Bakhmut).” Meanwhile, Putin has been forced to admit that his “special military operation” in Ukraine is taking longer than longer expected to achieve objectives. Speaking during a televised address on Wednesday, the Russian leader said: “Of course, it could be a lengthy process.”

Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia”. “But it’s still not clear to us that he has a full picture of at this stage of just how challenged they are,” the US director of national intelligence said Saturday at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California. Looking ahead, Haines said: “Honestly we’re seeing a kind of a reduced tempo already of the conflict” and her team expects that both sides will look to refit, resupply, and reconstitute for a possible Ukrainian counter-offensive in the spring. “But we actually have a fair amount of skepticism as to whether or not the Russians will be in fact prepared to do that,” she said. “And I think more optimistically for the Ukrainians in that timeframe.”