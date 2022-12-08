Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Ladronne fancied to

Sky Sports Racing’s Mike Cattermole takes aim at a wide-open contest at Newcastle on Thursday and picks out a hat-trick seeker for trainer Tjade Collier.

The Living North Magazines Handicap Chase (1.17) is the second most valuable race on the card at Newcastle on Thursday and hat-trick-seeking Ladronne looks likely to be sent off favourite in a race containing some contenders with potential, such as Monbeg Genius, alongside some frustrating types such as Who’s In The Box whose win ratio is poor but who has now become well handicapped.

THE GROUNDWORK

It’s good to soft, soft in places after 7mm of rain over the 24 hours into Wednesday morning. But the temperature is set to plunge below zero on the night before racing and the frost sheets are going down. The ground could therefore be a bit on the tacky side.

CONTENDERS

Monbeg Genius

Two-time hurdles winner from four starts who beat two rivals with ease at Chepstow in March over a similar trip to today.

Had his first race for seven months and first since a wind operation when last of four on his chase debut in a Class 3 Novices’ Handicap Chase at Aintree, dropping away after jumping the second last. Was that down purely to tiredness or was there still an issue with his breathing?

If the former, then he still has potential to come forward (off a 2lb lower mark) and get involved, as this is just the sixth race of his career.

Stylish Moment

Shares topweight with Jonjo O’Neill’s runner but is vastly more experienced, although can boast just two wins from 33 career starts (12 times placed) and has not won for three years.

Lightly raced since joining Lucinda Russell from Ireland at the start of last season and was a good third at Carlisle on his first start for 11 months in October, but then didn’t appear to stay four miles at Musselburgh last month. Prefer to watch.

Ladronne

In terrific form with victories at Wetherby and Catterick recently. Beat Deyrann De Carjac on the first occasion – the pair miles clear – and that form was franked when the runner-up ran an excellent fifth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. Showed his versatility trip-wise when stepping up over an extended three miles at Catterick and a 4lb rise seems reasonable. Has much in his favour.

Indian Brave

In good form at the start of 2020 with wins over fences at Chepstow and Newbury, both on deep ground, and over shorter trips than this. However, off for two years afterwards but ran well enough at Wetherby on his return in March before another eight months off only to fall when out of contention back at Wetherby at three miles in October.

Now reached the veteran stage and hard to know what he is capable of these days.

Half Track

Winning hurdler who has unseated on both of his chase starts, at the first fence at Carlisle in October and then five out when unlucky to be hampered by a faller at Kelso. Had jumped reasonably up to then, if a bit hesitant at times, and hard to know what would have happened.

Only started his career under Rules just over a year ago, however, and still has time on his side.

Who’s In The Box

Very patchy form of late and fell seven out in Ladronne’s race at Catterick. Is 16lb lower in the handicap than he was a year ago as a result and his only win over fences came almost two years ago now. Easy to oppose.

Bretney

Consistent chaser who has won twice from 10 chase starts with six placings. Interestingly, has started favourite on seven of those 10 occasions and justified that at Hereford last month (Class 5), for which he has been raised 4lb.

Stable, a rare visitor to this course, has hit some form and he has to be respected.

THE VERDICT

I suspect there is more to come from Monbeg Genius and probably too from Half Track who are the youngest runners in the line-up and the least exposed.

Bretney should give a good account again but the vote goes to the in-form Ladronne who is clearly in fine fettle right now. His form has a more solid look to it.