‘Race was a factor’ in Meghan coverage claims defender of Sussexes





A defender of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed hours after the first three episodes of Netflix’s bombshell series-Harry and Meghan was released that “race played a factor” in how Meghan was treated when she was introduced to the Royal Family. The first part of the documentary series which was released on Thursday morning has already created a stir among the British public.

The Duke of Sussex revealed how he was asked why Meghan should be given extra protection compared to other girlfriends of the royals following racist headlines and stalking by paparazzi after news of their relationship broke in 2016. According to Prince Harry, instead the advice from the Palace was: “Don’t say anything.” He said in the documentary: “So, it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the royal family were like: ‘My wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’” “I said: ‘The difference here is the race element.’” As the documentary was released, Express.co.uk stepped out to the streets of London to understand the sentiments of the Britons on the comments made by the Sussexes.

One of the viewers who watched the show told Express.co.uk reporter Charles Harrison: “From the UK media perspective, race also played a factor in how she was treated. “But I think they have taken advantage of the media presence they have been given.” In the series, the images of newspaper headlines flashed up saying: “Harry’s girl is (almost) straight outta Compton”. Responding to the headlines, Meghan said in the documentary: “Firstly, I’m not from Compton, I’ve never lived in Compton, so it’s factually incorrect. But why do you have to make a dig at Compton?” READ MORE: BBC’s Mishal Husain fires back at Meghan’s interview jibe

Other headlines shown in the documentary included “One’s gone GangstER”, and another saying Meghan’s ancestors were a “tailor, a teacher and a cleaner in racially divided Jim Crow South”. Speaking about the press coverage, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, said paparazzi would take pictures of deprived neighbourhoods in Los Angeles. Ms Ragland told the documentary.“They would take pictures of different parts of, say, Skid Row, and say that is where I lived and that is where she was from.” Recalling the incident, Meghan said it was “horrible.” DON’T MISS:

The Duchess continued: “But I continued to hold the line. Say nothing.” Ms Ragland said she warned her daughter about race. “I said, ‘You may not want to hear this, but this is what’s coming down the pike.’” On speaking out, Harry said: “My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race, and I’m really proud of that. “When my kids grow up, and they look back at this moment, and they turn to me and say, ‘What did you do in this moment?’, I want to be able to give them an answer.” Buckingham Palace has not yet responded to the claims. At the start of episode one, a message says members of the Royal Family declined to comment on “the content within this series”. The next episodes of the series will be released on December 15.