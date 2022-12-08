RGD relaunches ‘family tree search’ service

Just in time for the Yuletide season, the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) is launching its rebranded genealogical service, Outtamany Search.

Genealogy is the study of families, family history and the tracing of lineages. After pausing its offerings in that area for a two-month period, the RGD’s rebranded service is now available at an hourly rate of $1,500. According to Floyd Green, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, this family reconnection tool is ideal for the holidays.

“I cannot think of a better time than Christmas time to launch this Outtamany Search. I really believe it will be an excellent gift for people to do these searches and, as Dr Meek did, present it to family members,” he said. Green was referring to Dr Amina Blackwood Meeks, who had shared her experience with the service at its launch at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston on Wednesday.

The results of the search manifest in a number of different family trees and can be compiled in a storybook at an additional cost.

CEO of the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, told THE STAR that although many persons were disappointed that service was paused, that was necessary for this new phase to be possible.

“What had happened is that we were not able to meet the demand in a real way at the time. So there was a backlog of research hours and what I can tell you is that a number of researchers were affected,” he said.

He continued, “We came back with more features, we came back with a product that is more user friendly. We came back with a product that had more meaningful information, and so persons now saw the value in that suspension and this rebranding. Just to change it from genealogy to Outtamany gives it a level of ‘Jamaicanness’, some amount of authenticity. So I believe persons have gravitated towards it.”

Some of the features included in this new roll-out of the service include online products such as application and payment for search of wills and deeds, payment and application of authenticated wills and deeds online, and online tracking of applications.