Ringo Starr Remade The Beatles’ ‘Love Me Do’ With Aerosmith’s

Ringo Starr rerecorded The Beatles‘ “Love Me Do” with a little help from Steven Tyler of Aerosmith. Subsequently, Tyler wrote about crossing paths with Ringo. The former initially wanted to change the song.

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler was having trouble with his band and Ringo Starr could relate because of his time with The Beatles

In his 2011 book Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?: A Rock ‘n’ Roll Memoir, Tyler discussed getting recruited to work on Ringo’s 1998 album Vertical Man. “Around that time, [producer] Marko Hudson was working on a Ringo album and put me on the phone with him — never mind the fact that it was the first time I’d ever spoken with Ringo, one of my heroes (an actual Beatle), and to say the least I was beside myself,” Tyler wrote.

Tyler was having difficulty with the other members of Aerosmith at the time. “I thought to myself, if I’m having problems with my bandmates and you’re in The Beatles, I can only imagine what you went through,” he recalled.