Robbie Williams inundated with backlash as he flogs Qatar gig





The singer made a surprise appearance in England’s camp at the Qatar World Cup today and took to Instagram to sell tickets for his show tonight. However, Robbie, 48, was flooded with criticisms as some fans slammed his “embarrassing” sales pitch and his “pathetic” appearance at the controversial World Cup.

As the England team prepares to face France in Saturday’s quarter-final match, they were treated to a surprise appearance by the Angels singer. The Sun reported that Gareth Southgate had called the pop star in to help keep the squad relaxed ahead of the match. After performing for the team at the Souq Al Wakra headquarters last night, the singer gathered Marcus Rashford and Harry Maquire for a quick promo. Standing in between the two sports stars, Robbie shared a reminder about his upcoming show in Doha. READ MORE: Piers Morgan brands Harry and Meghan doc ‘worse than the Kardashians’ minutes into release

He shared: “Hi, I’m Robbie Williams. I’m at the England camp with the lads, how lucky am I? “Come see me at Doha Golf Club tonight, you know what to do.” The short and sweet message was paired with an equally simple caption saying: “Ticket link in stories.” Alongside the ticket link in his story, the singer was also promoting his exclusive Sandringham performance next August with tickets going on sale tomorrow, December 9.

While some shared their excitement and intrigue about the gig, others lambasted the star with paragraphs of ridicule. Countless followers said they were “so disappointed” that he was playing in Qatar, while others requested that he “dedicate a song to all who lost their lives while working for this soccer event.” It was announced today that a worker has died after he fell to his death while carrying out repairs at a resort used as a training base by the Saudi Arabian team. One follower wrote: “Whilst I get that you don’t want to be political, and you say where you play doesn’t mean you agree with the countries laws – I think you are very shortsighted and missing the public sentiment of this tournament. DONT MISS:

“I’m a lifelong fan. But this is a little pathetic for you Robbie.” Another claimed this was an “embarrassing” sales tactic for Robbie to resort to, along with some clown emojis. Picking on Robbie’s use of the phrase ‘How lucky am I?’, one fan retaliated: “Yes, how lucky to be a privileged straight man in a country where women are treated as second-class citizens, the poor are exploited and homosexuality is illegal. “I’m a long-time fan of yours Rob and I’m really disappointed to see that money means more to you than values and human rights.”

The former Take That member has been heavily criticised since he first announced in early November that he would be performing at the controversial World Cup. Robbie claimed it would be “hypocritical” for him not to perform in Qatar as he defended his decision. Speaking to Italian newspaper Il Venerdì di Repubblica, he said: “If we’re not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known: I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen. “Anybody leaving messages saying ‘no to Qatar’ are doing so on Chinese technology. “It would be hypocritical of me to not go (to Qatar) because of the places that I do go to.”