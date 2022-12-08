Roger Federer argues tennis’ focus on statistics is ‘a problem’

Roger Federer has suggested the quest to stay at the top of tennis ‘is a bit of the problem’ as it means players fail to enjoy their moments as much. The 41-year-old knows all about winning having claimed 103 titles, including 20 Grand Slams, during a distinguished 24-year career as a professional.

Federer announced his retirement from tennis earlier this year, bowing out at the Laver Cup following a final doubles match with his friend and long-term rival Rafael Nadal. The Swiss star is considered many to be the greatest tennis player of all time after enjoying a huge amount of success in the sport.

He has won Wimbledon a record eight times, while he also claimed six Australian Opens, five US Opens and the French Open once. Only Novak Djokovic has held the world No 1 spot for longer than he has, after spending 310 weeks at the top of the rankings.

Despite this, Federer argues that the focus on statistics takes away from the enjoyment of the sport as players are just constantly looking to the next tournament and the next possible title.

