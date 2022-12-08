Ruud refuses to stop as advert leaks of Norwegian offering

Relentless Casper Ruud proved he never truly has an off-season after a leaked advert emerged appearing to promote the Norwegian offering tennis lessons in the Maldives. World No.3 Ruud is now passing his wisdom with the racquet onto lucky guests, whilst taking his own break from competing on the luxurious island.

Ruud recently jetted off to South America with friend and childhood hero Rafael Nadal for a six-stop exhibition tour as the duo thrilled fans after his fine season on the ATP Tour. The 23-year-old lost in the season-closing ATP Finals showdown against Novak Djokovic as he concluded a season of near misses but huge progress.

The ATP finale was one of four big finals Ruud reached in 2022, as he was also the runner-up in the French Open, US Open and Miami Open, claiming three less signifcant titles of his own.

And after his defeat to the dominant Djokovic in Turin, Ruud, a product of Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca, played the legendary Spaniard in front of adoring crowds in a series of locations including Mexico City, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile and Brazil.

