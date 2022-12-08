Sainsbury’s announces major change to range – hitting all stores

From March 2023, Sainsbury’s will be removing single-use plastic lids from some of its products. The items will be from the supermarket’s own-brand ranges.

In a bid to reduce its use of plastic, as well as to be more environmentally conscious, Sainsbury’s will be getting rid of plastic lids on household favourites, such as guacamole, tzatziki and sour cream and chive dip.

Since 2019 Sainsbury’s has removed single-use plastic lids from a wide range of products including cream, crème fraiche, custard, cottage cheese and sour cream.

Earlier this year, Sainsbury’s also removed single-use plastic lids from all own-brand yoghurt.

Sainsbury’s own-brand brandy cream, which has returned to shops again this year ahead of the festive season, doesn’t have a plastic lid either.

