Saint Andrews: The Premier Boarding School Option in South

Saint Andrew’s has put South Florida on the map as a leading choice for families looking for an excellent boarding school option.

Families that own second homes in Palm Beach, Miami, Fort Lauderdale or have busy travel responsibilities can benefit from a boarding school experience for their high-school-aged children—with the ability to see their kids on the weekends.

For over 60 years, Saint Andrew’s School has offered a boarding school option for students in grades 9-12 modeled after traditional New England Boarding Schools. The school offers a premier college-preparatory academic program and the flexibility for students to choose weekends at home or stay and enjoy robust weekend programming.

And with the arrival of a Brightline train station in Boca Raton just minutes away from the Saint Andrew’s Campus, families can take advantage of high-speed rail service between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.

Located just five miles from the ocean in the heart of Boca Raton, Saint Andrew’s has been ranked among the top 20 boarding schools in the world. There are more than 25 countries represented among boarding students at Saint Andrew’s. And yes, there are boarding students from Florida as well as students from different parts of the United States.

Academically, the school offers advanced curriculum options such as Advanced Placement Courses, including the Capstone and the International Baccalaureate programme, both of which enhance students’ chances of being accepted into the finest universities in the world and then excelling once they’re there. In fact, 83% of seniors this past year were admitted to one or more colleges ranked in the top 100 national universities and liberal arts colleges.

Saint Andrew’s School seeks to elevate its students and help them realize their potential. Think academic excellence but without burnout. It does this by providing its students with a rigorous curriculum and world-class faculty on a vibrant 81-acre campus, where wellness and personal growth are a top priority, and friendships last a lifetime.

Boarding students can be athletes of distinction and significant contributors to performing arts programs at Saint Andrew’s. Our athletic programs including swimming, tennis, golf, basketball, lacrosse, and squash are among the best in the United States. There are stellar opportunities via the fine arts—in the disciplines of dance, theater, instrumental, vocal music, and visual arts.

Saint Andrew’s School also offers cutting-edge courses in Social Entrepreneurship, Finance and Investments, Principles of Business and Economics, Cybersecurity, Multimedia, Social Media Communications, and Sports Broadcasting, among others. The school also hosts unique extracurricular offerings such as the Young Entrepreneurship Academy (YEA!) via the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and an aviation/pilot training program through Lynn University.

This post is sponsored by Saint Andrew’s School