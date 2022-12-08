Santa Snoop Comes to ‘Call of Duty: Mobile’

Following the arrival of limited-time skin bundles featuring football legends Neymar Jr., Paul Pogba, and Lionel Messi on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Call of Duty franchise now reconnects with Snoop Dogg for Call of Duty: Mobile, introducing Santa Snoop. The upcoming Christmas bundle coincides with the launch of Ulitmate Frontier, the eleventh and final season of the year. In addition to the Santa Snoop skin, the new season will also offer new weapons, themed events, game modes, maps, and other holiday specials.

Snoop Dogg’s first collaboration with CoD was in 2013’s Ghosts in which voice bundles were available to replace standard operator phrases. Since then, he’s appeared as an operator for several titles wielding weapons such as the “Bong Ripper” sniper and the “West Coast Bling” assault rifle.

Season 11 of Call of Duty: Mobile will launch at 7 p.m. ET on December 14. More details can be found here.

Elsewhere in gaming, Microsoft pledges a 10-year commitment to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo.