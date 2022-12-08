Save £54 off the Dyson hair dryer and get over £40 of Boots

The Dyson brand has been a big name in retail for many years, but the launch of its hair care section saw the products become extremely popular with shoppers.

Dyson’s hair tools are some of the most premium on the market, with the full prices of the hair dryers and air wraps inaccessible to many.

The Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer will have 15 percent off tomorrow, Friday 8th of December, from 7-9pm only using code DYSON15 at checkout.

Boots is also offering £10 of advantage points per £60 spend, so when purchasing the hair dryers, shoppers would get over £40 in advantage points.

When using the 15 percent off, the original Dyson hair dryers will be reduced from £329.99 to £280.49 and qualify for £40 of advantage points, while the special edition hair dryers will be reduced from £359.99 to £305.99, and qualify for £50 of advantage points.

Buy: Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer (from £280.49)