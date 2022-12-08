Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

Scott Disick is “moving on” after realizing the mistakes he made during his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the Flip It Like Disick alum is “accepting his faults” and “trying to learn” from his mistakes.

“Scott will always have regrets about how he treated Kourtney and handled their relationship. He is focusing on moving on, accepting his faults, and trying to learn from his mistakes,” the source said.

“He wants to get married one day and start his next chapter, but he isn’t trying to do that right now,” the source added.

“The Kardashians still talk to him almost all the time and they see each other relatively frequently. It isn’t a toxic situation for anyone in the family and they’ve moved past any difficulties.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Scott “has stepped up his treatment and therapy” in recent weeks, adding that Disick is focusing on improving “his mental well-being.”

The insider further said that Scott is “considering” tackling his struggles with substance abuse via an in-patient program.

“The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott bettering himself,” the source revealed. “They love him and want him to love himself just as much.”