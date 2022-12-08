‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Sets March Premiere on Netflix (TV

Netflix has announced the Season 2 premiere date for fantasy drama series “Shadow and Bone,” set for global release on March 16. The eight-episode season finds Jessie Mei Li’s Alina Starkov on the run from General Kirigan (Ben Barnes).

In the second season, Alina is determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. Kirigan is more dangerous than ever, but Alina and Mal (Archie Renaux) rally their new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify Alina’s powers. The show is based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, and the second season promises new friendships, romance, bigger battles and epic adventures, along with a shocking family secret that could shatter everything.

Showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind also executive produce the series alongside Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian (Loom Studios) and Shelley Meals. The first season premiered in April 2021, and the show was renewed for a second season after receiving positive reception from critics and fans.

In other television news for today:

TRAILERS

ABC News has shared the trailer for “Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game,” a six-part series directed and produced by ESPN’s Hannah Storm. The series follows Eastside Golf founders and Morehouse College golf champions Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper on their quest to enter the world of sports fashion and their iconic collaboration with Nike Jordan. They are the first brand to collaborate with Nike Golf.

The series features interviews from notable figures across sports, music and fashion such as artist and producer DJ Khaled, “Shark Tank” founder and CEO of FUBU Daymond John, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, sports executive Shawn “Pecas” Costner, founder of Stock X and co-founder of Fanatics Collectibles Josh Luber, rapper and entrepreneur Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, among several others.

The series premieres Dec. 14 on Hulu. Check out the trailer below.

*

SOMM TV has shared the trailer for “The Oldest Vine,” which premieres on Dec. 12. The documentary chronicles the oldest producing vine in the world, located in California’s San Gabriel Mission. The story behind the discovery of the vine is detailed throughout, which, despite being planted more than 250 years ago, is currently still producing wine.

Check out the trailer below.

DATES

Comedian Nate Bargatze is set to release his first Amazon Original stand-up special, “Nate Bargatze: Hello World,” on Jan. 31. The special was recorded at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Ariz., and Bargatze explores topics including growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s, the hardest part of marriage and saying dumb things.

Bargatze’s half-hour Netflix special, “The Standups,” premiered in 2017, and his first solo one-hour Netflix special, “The Tennessee Kid,” premiered globally in 2019. In 2021, he released Netflix special “The Greatest Average American,” which received a Grammy nomination for best comedy album. The comedian is also currently on his “The Be Funny Tour,” performing new material.

“Nate Bargatze: Hello World” is produced by Amazon Studios, Nateland Productions and Irwin Entertainment. Bargatze serves as executive producer along with Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes. John Irwin, CEO of Irwin Entertainment, is also an executive producer.

*

Apple TV+ announced new episodes of “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” to premiere globally on Dec. 9. This season, guests include Kevin Bacon, Michael Bacon, Ciara, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson, the cast of “For All Mankind” and more.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. The show is produced for Apple by CBS Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions with executive producers Ben Winston, Eric Pankowski and James Corden.

*

Apple TV+ unveiled the premiere date of “Hello Tomorrow!,” the new 10-episode comedy-drama executive produced by and starring Billy Crudup. The half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Feb. 17 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through April 7.

“Hello Tomorrow!” centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares in a retro-future world. Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great ambition, whose faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers and revitalizes his desperate customers. The show’s ensemble cast includes Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams, Hank Azaria, Matthew Maher and Jacki Weaver.

The show is produced by MRC Television and was co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Stephen Falk, Jonathan Entwistle, Bhalla and Jansen serve as executive producers alongside Crudup. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein serve as executive producers for Mortal Media.

PROGRAMMING

HGTV has announced the premiere date for “White House Christmas 2022,” showcasing the sparkling holiday décor of the People’s House, on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET/PT. First Lady Jill Biden will lead hosts Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel throughout the rooms of the historic White House decorated by more than 150 volunteers from across the country and White House residence staff.

This year’s theme, “We the People,” will capture the spirit of America’s shared values and the belief in possibility, optimism and unity. Decorations include over 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, 300 candles, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells and approximately 14,865 feet of ribbon.

With behind-the-scenes access to the White House holiday process, viewers will see Scott trimming the Official White House Christmas tree and Deschanel decking halls and putting the finishing touches on the massive Gingerbread White House. “White House Christmas 2022” is produced by Big Fish Entertainment.

AWARDS

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced the winners in the category of individual achievement in animation for the first annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, in advance of the awards ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11.

Panels of expert animation peers evaluated the work of talented individual artists and animators, with submissions drawn from a single episode of a series or a special. Judges view original artwork, video and other documentation from the disciplines of background, character animation, character design, color, production design and storyboard.

“Members of the Television Academy Animation peer group brought particular dedication, working long and tirelessly to bring their experience and expertise to this exhaustive but wonderful judging process. They were impressed with the submissions, and are thrilled to see a continued high quality of work originating from this industry,” said Brent Stanton, head of the Children’s and Family Emmys.

The seven winners are:

Chris Tsirgiotis, background designer “Kid Cosmic,” Netflix

Ron Tolentino Velasco, character designer “Monsters at Work,” Disney+

Craig McCracken, character designer “Kid Cosmic,” Netflix

Ivan Aguirre, background painter “The Cuphead Show!,” Netflix

Alex Konstad, visual development artist “Maya and the Three,” Netflix

Alessandro Taini, production designer “Star Trek: Prodigy,” Paramount+

Benjamin Arcand, storyboard artist, “SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas,” Nickelodeon

The Children’s and Family Emmy ceremony, taking place on Dec. 11, will be hosted by Jack McBrayer. JoJo Siwa will host the Children’s and Family Creative Arts Emmy ceremony on Dec. 10. Both ceremonies will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

*

Crunchyroll has announced the categories for the seventh annual 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, which will be held for the first time in Tokyo on March 4.

Categories that will be announced during the Anime Awards live event in Tokyo include:

Anime of the year

Best animation

Best anime song

Best character design

Best comedy

Best continuing series

Best director

Best fantasy

Best film

Best original anime

Best romance

Best score

Presenter’s choice

Special achievement award

Additional categories that will be announced during Crunchyroll’s global livestream event for fans include:

“Must protect at all cost” character

Best action

Best drama

Best ending sequence

Best main character

Best new series

Best opening sequence

Best supporting character

Best voice actor performance

“We are thrilled to celebrate the exceptional storytelling that has captured the hearts and minds of anime fans around the world,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll. “We owe so much to the creators, artists and producers that delivered some of the most meaningful moments in global pop culture this past year.”

Nominees in each of the categories will be selected by the Anime Awards judges, which represent more than 50 anime creatives, tastemakers and influencers from around the world. Anime Awards nominees will be announced early next year and fans are encouraged to vote across all categories.

The 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards will take place at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, with a live ceremony hosted by voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira.