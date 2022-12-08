Sims 4 mods add harder jobs and college rejections for life game

Some of the best Sims 4 mods can help with your virtual escapism, turning the life game into something so drastically different to real life that you don’t need to worry about the world while playing. So why not add in even more difficult Sims careers and the potential to be rejected from university via some new Sims 4 mods, because the real world isn’t horrible enough while we wait for The Sims 5.

The first of these mods is the “Career Overhaul Suite” from Kuttoe, which aims to make “career progression more difficult and engaging.” If I truly wanted that I’d just get on with my 9 to 5 job, but this is nice.

You can use this Sims 4 mod to add new promotion goals, which will ramp up skill requirements quicker, with extra requirements going into certain careers like athletes needing to stay fit, doctors needing more education, and some careers needing to maintain a certain level of fame.

Hourly pay rates have also been drastically changed for your Sims, as lower-level jobs pay less and higher level jobs pay more, but all jobs have a higher exponential growth curve. Promotions always give a higher weekly wage instead of losing money due to working fewer days, and in Kuttoe’s words, this is except for rare occasions like “leaving a software development job to become a professional gamer.” Ouch.

There are some more changes to careers too, like better pay for jobs that require you to be famous if you have Get Famous installed, or having to interact with Sims at work to increase your relationship with them.

Now, if you wanted to make the career path of your Sim even more difficult, you could download the “University Rejection Letter” mod from ilkavelle. Basically, getting into university in the Sims 4 will now be based on school grades, traits that either increase or decrease your chances, and skills.

This means the lower your school grades, the higher chance there is of rejection, with specific traits (like bookworm, ambitious, overachiever, etc) helping your chances and others (like goofball, lazy, childish) hindering them.

If you want to make your Sims 4 life all the more difficult and real for no reason at all, then these two mods are for you. It’ll definitely increase the challenge, if that’s what you’re looking for. You can find both mods over at CurseForge, with the Career Overhaul mod and University Rejection mod available now.

We’ve got a lot more Sims 4 content for you if you can’t wait for Sims 5 too, like a look at the best Sims 4 sex mods and Sims 4 cheats, both of which should spice up your game in very different ways.