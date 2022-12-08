Speakers advocate environment-friendly businesses

LAHORE: Participants in a conference are of the view that the world should adopt environment-friendly businesses because climate changes are causing devastation in the developing world.

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance on Thursday organised a two-day seventh international conference on “Banking, insurance and risk management.”

Addressing the inaugural session, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir said the industries were releasing chemicals, affecting the climate and glaciers were melting and resulting in floods and the temperature was increasing. He said the laws related to burning fields and trees and zigzag technology should be strictly implemented to reduce the climatic effects in Pakistan.

He said environment-friendly businesses should be encouraged in the future and the modern world was conducting research to make seawater suitable for farming and drinking.

He said the country would not develop if Pakistani universities do not work on artificial intelligence, industrial robotics, animation and data sciences.

He said educational institutions should provide their students with modern curriculum and environment-friendly business training.

Hailey College of Banking and Finance Principal Dr Mubbasher Munawar Khan said the conference was held to provide awareness about the current climate challenges and sustainable business practices.

He said the floods have caused a lot of human and financial loss to the country as a result of climate change.

He said natural resources should be used properly to protect the next generations and steps should be taken to deal with natural disasters.

He said research should be promoted in educational institutions to develop business in Pakistan. The conference will continue on Friday (today) as well.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2022