Star Student Athlete: Columbia’s Adelaide Uses Passion For Tennis

This submission comes from Elliott Datlow who nominated Adelaide of Columbia.

Adelaide excels on the tennis court— claiming the high school team and doubles state title at River Hill high school and a high level competitor in the USTA Mid Atlantic region. More importantly she uses her tennis gifts to uplift others- working as a volunteer tennis coach for the Howard County Special Olympics. She also volunteers as a USTA/ Mid Atlantic High School Ambassador, porting the benefits of tennis to youth in the area.

Uses tennis to make others smile

Keep up the great work, Adelaide!

