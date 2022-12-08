Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Available for Pre-order on the Xbox

Prepare to stand against the darkness with Cal Kestis in a thrilling new Star Wars adventure next year.

Cal Kestis is back in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third-person action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment that spans a galaxy both familiar and new. This narratively driven single-player adventure follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight to protect the galaxy from descending into darkness.

Pushed further and further to the galactic outskirts by the Empire, Cal faces familiar and unfamiliar threats with his companions at his side. As one of the last bastions of the once-thriving Jedi Order, Cal must make a stand as some of the darkest times the galaxy has ever seen start closing in. How far is Cal willing to go to protect everything he’s ever known?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the close of Cal’s first adventure, Jedi: Fallen Order. No longer a Padawan, Cal continues to grow as a Jedi and evade the Empire as they pursue him at every turn. With trusty droid BD-1 by his side, Cal joins forces with allies both fresh and familiar to aid him on his quest, including the mercenary Bode Akuna and former crew member Cere Junda.

With fresh equipment and abilities, like a grappling hook and mounts that can take him to places he could never reach before, Cal can now navigate dangers and discover even more secrets across the galaxy.

New advanced combat stances that allow you to forge your own identity as a Jedi are also being introduced, including dual lightsabers for lightning-fast fighting and the crossguard stance that helps Cal defeat even though toughest of foes, from Stormtroopers and Imperial Sentry Droids to powerful beings shrouded in mystery.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members can catch up on Cal’s previous adventures in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and get all the Deluxe Edition content as a perk from December 9 through January 20.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launches on March 17 for Xbox Series X|S. Pre-order it on the Xbox Store to receive exclusive cosmetic items to outfit Cal with, like the Obi-Wan Kenobi inspired Jedi Survival cosmetic pack that includes the Hermit cosmetic and lightsaber and the combustion blaster set.

Players can also pre-order the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deluxe Edition to unlock exclusive cosmetic items inspired by the galaxy’s greatest heroes with the Galactic Hero and New Hero cosmetic packs. Check these out on the Xbox Store for full details.

We’ll have more to share on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor in the lead up to its exciting launch in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S.

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Standard Edition Electronic Arts ☆☆☆☆☆ ★★★★★

$69.99



$62.99 Pre-order* STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ Standard Edition to outfit Cal with the Obi-Wan Kenobi™ inspired “Jedi Survival” Cosmetic Pack: • The “Hermit” Cosmetic

• The “Hermit” Lightsaber Set

• The “Combustion” Blaster Set The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively-driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. • Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him. • Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these abilities and weapons to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path. • Explore an Untamed Galaxy – Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards. *Conditions & restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/jedi/jedi-survivor/disclaimers for details.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.