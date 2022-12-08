Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date officially revealed for

A new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuted at the Game Awards December 8. In it, we see more of Cal Kestis’ next adventure, and learn from lead actor Cameron Monaghan that the Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date has been set for March 17, 2023.

The trailer, which you can view below, also shows off a ton of new moves for Cal – he rides native creatures, dual-wields lightsabers, and works in tandem with a new friend in the middle of some of the intense Soulslike combat sequences.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is one of the best Star Wars games for PC, and one of the best Soulslike games out there as well – we’re eager to see what this new adventure has in store.