State pension alert as you may be entitled to ‘additional’ sum

The state pension is often essential for people in retirement, to help them manage their finances and have a source of income. However, certain individuals could get “money on top” of their entitlement, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.
This is known as the Additional state pension, and is available to certain people on the basic state pension.
The basic state pension is the older scheme, for:
- Men born before April 6, 1951
- Women born before April 6, 1953.
Those born on or after this point will instead be in receipt of the new state pension.
These individuals will not qualify for the Additional state pension, but might still be able to inherit it from their partner.
Individuals put forward contributions if they reached state pension age before April 6, 2016 and opted in.
While the system may seem complicated, Britons should not have to do anything to work out how much they will get.
This is because people who are eligible should automatically receive the additional sum when claiming their state pension.
After the claim, Britons can expect to receive a letter from the Pension Service.
This correspondence will lay out specifically how much a person is getting.
The Additional state pension will be paid with a person’s basic state pension into their bank, building society or credit union account of choice.
Some people will have contracted out of the Additional state pension, and while a member of a contracted-out workplace pension, they will not have contributed to the Additional state pension.
However, the DWP explains: “The extra pension you get from a contracted-out pension scheme is usually the same as, or more than, the Additional state pension you would have got if you did not contract out.”
People can check if they were contracted out by looking at an old payslip or calling their pension provider.
It was not possible to contract out after April 6, 2016 as the Government brought this process to an end.
