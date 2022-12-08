State pension alert as you may be entitled to ‘additional’ sum

The state pension is often essential for people in retirement, to help them manage their finances and have a source of income. However, certain individuals could get “money on top” of their entitlement, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said.

This is known as the Additional state pension, and is available to certain people on the basic state pension.

The basic state pension is the older scheme, for:

Men born before April 6, 1951

Women born before April 6, 1953.

Those born on or after this point will instead be in receipt of the new state pension.

These individuals will not qualify for the Additional state pension, but might still be able to inherit it from their partner.

