Stepping down, but now stepping away | People’s Defender

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Ethel Chambers is 87 years young and one of the most active ladies in the Adams County community. She is stepping down from her role as President of the Adams County Genealogical Society as of the new year. One of the charter members and serving as President for the past 14 years, Chambers said, “I wanted to step down because I wanted to do it – not because I had to do it.” She continued, “We have younger people, and they need to take over.” Chamber’s longtime partner in genealogy, Becky Reed, assumes the position of President in January. Reed is currently the Vice-President – a role she’s held for several years.

Born Ethel Osman, Chambers was the daughter of Chester Osman, a former Adams County Sheriff, and Dolly McCarty Osman. Chambers was a married adult during her father’s term as Sheriff (1965-1969), but she shared that her boys loved to spend the night at the jail. Her youngest son, Bill, once found a loaded gun in the yard outside a second story window that had tied sheets coming down from it. Fortunately, he knew not to pick up a weapon, went for help, and prevented a jailbreak.

Chambers became interested in genealogy in 1975 when her mother-in-law passed away, and she was going through old photos. In 1978, she read in the paper about the beginning of the Adams County Genealogical Society. Chambers said, “I told my husband Roger – I’m going.”

Of the founding members, Chambers credits Katie Miller, Wilma Brumley, Betty Lathorp and Phyllis Spires as the backbone of the Society. Spires is the only lady still living of the four. Chambers said, “They were very good about helping and did things right.”

The former Presbyterian church was housed and purchased by the Historical Society in 1981. The Genealogical and Historical Societies are separate 501 C3s, but they share expenses for the building. Chambers is and will remain a trustee of the Historical Society, serving as a liaison between the two societies.

Chambers is also stepping down from the Metropolitan Housing Board at the end of 2022. She will remain involved in the Seaman Methodist Church and women’s group, the Adams County Democratic Party, and as a Seaman Councilwoman. She had a long career at the Seaman IGA, where she retired in 2009. Chambers’s past volunteer activity also included the Seaman PTA, Alumni, and Adams County Senior Citizens.

When asked if Chambers will continue to be involved in the Society, she giggles and says, “I’m going to be the Treasurer.” Chambers has held every office through the years, so it should be a warm hand-off.

Elizabeth Frost is serving as Vice-President of Digital Media, and Kathy Greeson will occupy the position of Vice-President of Library Affairs. Linda Worley is Recording Secretary, and Rheta Campbell is Correspondence Secretary.

The Adams County Genealogical Society has seen many visitors throughout the years. Visitors from England, Hawaii, Australia, California, Spain, and other states have researched their families here. Chambers has witnessed many people’s excitement when finding what they were looking to find. She’s also experienced some fun and not-so-fun reactions to DNA kit findings.

Chambers has two sons, Steve of Ohio and Bill of Alabama. Her husband Roger passed away in 2001. She will continue to keep busy on projects but plans to work at home more than in the office. Chambers is happy to step down but not away from the Genealogical Society. She said, “We’ve gotten to be friends with the people. They enjoy doing it (researching), and we enjoy helping people.”

Chambers said, “I’ve worn many hats through the years.” She isn’t ready to hang up all her hats, but she is handing down a few.