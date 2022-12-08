Steve Borthwick: RFU in negotiations with Leicester over Tigers







Steve Borthwick

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) is in negotiations with Leicester Tigers over the release of head coach Steve Borthwick to replace Eddie Jones as England boss.

Sky Sports News understands there is a disparity in the RFU and the Tigers’ valuation, though Leicester have made it clear they would not stand in Borthwick’s way were England to come calling.

Tigers are reportedly seeking £500,000 in compensation, while the RFU is currently offering £200,000.

Jones was sacked as England head coach on Tuesday after seven years in charge after guiding the team to just five wins in 12 Tests in 2022 and managing just one win in four during a poor Autumn campaign.

Borthwick served as assistant coach of Japan from 2012 to 2015, when he moved on to work under Jones as England forwards coach until 2020 when he left to become Leicester head coach, his first top job.

He led Leicester to title glory last season as Tigers defeated Saracens at Twickenham to cap a remarkable ascent from finishing second-bottom of the Premiership in 2020.

