Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Lululemon, Costco


Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a Lululemon store in San Francisco, California, on Monday, March 29, 2021.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Lululemon – Shares of athletic apparel company Lululemon shed 9% after it said that it sees a weaker fourth quarter than Wall Street analysts expected from the company. For the third quarter, Lululemon beat expectations, reporting earnings of $2.00 per share and $1.86 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $1.97 in earnings per share and revenue of $1.81 billion.

DocuSign – DocuSign jumped 16% after the company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the latest quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of 57 cents per share on $645 million in revenue where Wall Street expected adjusted earnings of 42 cents and revenue of $627 million, according to Refinitiv.

Costco – Shares of retailer Costco slumped 1% after the company reported revenue that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations. The company reported $54.44 billion in revenue where analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated $54.64 billion during the quarter.



