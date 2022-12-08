Strata Identity Joins Cloud Security Alliance to Advance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here.

The Identity Orchestration Company will work with alliance members on initiatives for identity orchestration and open source IDQL Standard

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

Strata Identity, the Identity Orchestration company, today announced it has joined the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

Strata Identity’s founders created ClearTrust, the first web single sign-on platform, Symplified, the first Identity as a Service (IDaaS) offering, and co-authored the ubiquitous SAML identity federation standard. The company’s Maverics Identity Orchestration Platform enables incompatible cloud identity systems to function as one, so customers can unify access policies and governance. Strata is also a founding member of the open source identity federation software Hexa, a CNCF sandbox project, and the IDQL standard for policy orchestration.

“Lack of interoperability between individual cloud identity platforms and their legacy on-premises brethren is holding back app modernization and cloud migration projects,” said Eric Olden, CEO of Strata Identity. “We look forward to collaborating with the CSA’s extensive community of vendors, enterprises and industry influencers to advance open standards for cloud identity orchestration.”

“We’re excited to welcome Strata Identity as a member of CSA,” said Jim Reavis, co-founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. “Strata’s expertise in multi-cloud identity orchestration and its founders’ pioneering work in identity management will help our membership address app modernization challenges. We look forward to collaborating with Strata to increase awareness of identity orchestration in the cloud.”

About the Cloud Security Alliance



The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers, to governments, entrepreneurs and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Strata



Strata Identity is the leader in Identity Orchestration for hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The orchestration recipe-powered Maverics platform enables organizations to integrate and control incompatible identity systems without changing the user access experience. By decoupling applications from identity, Maverics makes it possible to implement modern authentication, like passwordless, and enforce consistent access policies without refactoring source code. The company’s founders created the IDQL (Identity Query Language) standard and Hexa open-source software for multi-cloud policy orchestration and are co-authors of the SAML standard for SSO federation. For more information, visit us on the Web and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media:



