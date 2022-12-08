Strictly’s Jowita ‘struck gold’ with Hamza Yassin pairing

The pair remain fan favourites to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and take home the coveted Glitterball trophy. And while the pair still have a couple more weeks of competition to endure, Jowita has shared how “lucky” she feels to have competed alongside the series’ breakout star.
Speaking to the dancing duo on BBC One’s Morning Live, host Gethin Jones asked the Polish dancer and choreographer if she felt she had “struck gold” being partnered with wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza.
“I’m so lucky to be able to dance with Hamza,” Jowita responded.
She added: “From the moment I met him, I knew he was gonna be so good and I already had all those ideas in my head.”
Hamza is one of the five remaining contestants left in the competition and the pair’s performances have garnered them consecutive top spots on the leaderboard each week.
READ MORE: BBC viewers ‘switch off’ The Earthshot Prize minutes into show
While Hamza remained relatively unknown to the public prior to his stint in the ballroom, his incredible run on the show has made the 32-year old a favourite among viewers and judges alike.
While he’s had a consistent track record near the top of the leaderboard throughout the competition, his Samba during last week’s musical’s show was one of the lowest scores of the week.
But 36 out of a possible 40 kept him out of the dreaded dance-off, which he has successfully avoided so far.
Jowita joined the cast of Strictly professionals last year, but this was the first year the 28-year old was partnered with a celebrity.
Unlike many other celebrities on the show, Hamza came into the competition with no dance experience.
But that hasn’t stopped him from wowing dance partner Jowita as well as the judging panel week after week.
One moment in particular that was a real stand out for Hamza was the afro-fusion routine they did for their Couple’s Choice performance in week eight.
Speaking to Gethin and co-presenter Sam Quek on Morning Live, Hamza expressed his gratitude for being able to show representation for his African heritage through the routine.
“It was a lot of passion, a lot of emotion,” he told the presenters of the routine that won them a near perfect score of 39.
Hamza is heading into the semifinals alongside Will Mellor, Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Molly Rainford.
With Kym Marsh being the latest celeb to bow out, the competition is heating up to gain a spot in the grand final.
And with two routines to perform this week, the celebrities face their most challenging week yet.
Hamza and Jowita will perform a Charleston as their first routine to the song Pencil Full of Lead by Paulo Nutini.
Their second semi final routine will be a Waltz to Burt Bacharach’s What The World Needs Now.
Hamza, Jowita and the remaining couples will return to the dance floor for the semifinal on Sunday and the results show will follow on Monday, where viewers will see who will make it to the grand final and who will fall at the last hurdle.
Scottish singing sensation Lewis Capaldi will also be gracing the stage for a special performance.
Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday on BBC One at 7.15pm
Source link