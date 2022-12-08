Struggling with Wordle today? Wordle 538 hints for December 9

Just because it’s almost the weekend, that doesn’t mean you can afford to let your guard down, especially when it comes to Wordle . Wordle 538 is live for December 9, which means you’ve got just 24 hours to solve today’s puzzle. If you’re struggling with the latest Wordle puzzle and could do with some help, Express Online has put together a selection of spoiler-free hints to point you in the right direction. Just head to the bottom of the page for Wordle 538 clues for December 9.

The perfect game to play on your morning commute or during your lunch break, the aim of Wordle is to figure out a five letter word in just six guesses.

To solve the puzzle, you’ll need to pay close attention to the colour of the tiles. If the tile turns grey, then the letter you’ve guessed doesn’t appear in the final word. If it turns yellow, then the letter appears in the word, just not in that position. A green tile means the letter is in the word and in the correct place.

An addictive game with a huge following, Wordle has spawned dozens of clones, including a Lord of the Rings themed version, a musical variant called Heardle, and a hardcore version called Quordle.

There’s even a Wordle board game, which lets 2-4 players battle it out for puzzle solving supremacy.

If you’re not great with words, then you might prefer something like daily maths-based puzzle Nerdle, where the aim is to figure out a mystery equation.

Anyway, if you’re here for Wordle 538 hints, check out the latest clues for the December 9 puzzle below…