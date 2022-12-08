Subsea 7 set to feast on $1.1 billion of Norway contracts

Subsea 7 is set to be awarded at least $1.1 billion of contracts from Aker BP for work on three projects off Norway.

The Oslo-listed contractor — via an alliance of Aker BP, Subsea7 and Aker Solutions — carried out front-end engineering and design studies on the oil company’s Noaka, Skarv and Valhall PWP-Fenris developments under a single-source supplier framework and expects to secure follow-up subsea contracts on them all.

If these project’s plans for development and operation are approved this month, Subsea 7 said that it will confirm this trio of orders.

The Noaka contract would be worth a minimum of $750 million, according to Subsea 7, with sources suggesting to Upstream that it could be closer to $1 billion.

Subsea 7 said that the Skarv package is valued at $300 million to $500 million, while the Valhall order is between $150 million and $300 million.