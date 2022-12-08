Suspended Tory MP says party decision was ‘wrong and unjustified’

A senior Conservative MP who has been suspended from the party following a complaint to London’s Metropolitan Police force has described the decision as “wrong and unjustified”.

The Conservative party on Wednesday evening confirmed that Julian Knight, who serves as the chair of the House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport select committee, had been suspended from the party after a complaint was submitted to the Met Police.

“Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect,” said a spokesperson for Simon Hart, government chief whip.

The suspension of Knight follows a series of scandals involving members of parliament that have resulted in them being suspended from their party and led to calls for a clean up of the culture at Westminster.

On Thursday, Knight wrote on Twitter that he had “heard nothing” from the police, the Conservative party whips office or parliament’s internal grievance service. He added that he had not been subject to an investigation by the latter.

“Nor have I ever been warned or spoken to by the whips office about any allegations of misconduct,” he added. “I believe their withdrawal of the whip is wrong and unjustified.”

Knight, who was elected in 2015 to represent the constituency of Solihull in the West Midlands, said that he had received what his legal team described as “explicit threats involving blackmail”, adding that he was the “centre of a campaign of rumour and innuendo”.

“All matters are now with my lawyers and I will be recusing myself from parliament until the matter is resolved,” he added.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

In recent months, a handful of Tory MPs have had the whip removed. Conor Burns was sacked as UK junior trade minister in October after a formal complaint was made about his behaviour at the Conservative party conference. Burns was reinstated this week after being cleared of misconduct.

In June, former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher had the whip removed and resigned from his government position after admitting that he had “embarrassed himself and other people” at a private members’ club.

In April, David Warburton, Tory MP for Somerton and Frome, had the whip removed, after an investigation was launched by parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme following allegations of sexual harassment.

The Labour party has also been forced to remove the whip from a handful of their MPs. Rupa Huq, the MP for Ealing Central and Acton in London, was removed from the party in September for describing the then chancellor as “superficially” black.

Meanwhile, Conor McGinn, MP for St Helens North in the north of England has been suspended by Labour, a development first reported by the Guardian newspaper on Wednesday evening.