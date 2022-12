Delaware State News

LEWES — The Sussex County Genealogical Society will hold its general meeting at 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the Lewes Public Library.

Members and guests will gather to share stories and artifacts from their family history for the first time since the pandemic began. Refreshments will be provided.

To attend remotely, send a request to programs@scgsdelaware.org.

The library is at 111 Adams Ave.