Sussexes’s series ‘blown up’ as Firm braced for new episodes





Speaking exclusively to express.co.uk, Pauline MacLaran, professor of marketing and consumer research at Royal Holloway, University of London claimed the first instalment has, so far, been “blown up out of proportion” to its previously promised “explosive” claims. After claiming she has watched the first three episodes, Ms MacLaran added: “My opinion is that there are not particularly explosive things in these and that the trailer has been somewhat hyped up.”

She added: “In fact, the trailer has been a typical “teaser” campaign, arousing lots of interest on the basis of expected revelations.” She claimed that this is the “netflixisation” process, in order to “make sure there is a big audience”. Speaking of the episodes, she added: “[What] we seem to have is quite touching insights into both Harry and Meghan’s background and, as suggested, their love story.” The professor claimed that many of the couple’s criticisms were “saved for the tabloid press”. READ MORE: King Charles ‘unlikely’ to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles over Netflix documentary

She added: “As far as any royal criticisms, there are a few innuendoes – like the treatment of Meghan by the press was viewed as a rite of passage and there was little support – but nothing that we don’t know already. “Certainly, I don’t think there is much so far, that will give the royals more cause for concern than they already have and they may even be a little relieved.” She noted that the series will potentially “fill in quite a lot about the personalities and backgrounds of Harry and Meghan”, which will effectively appeal to a younger audience. Ms MacLaran said: “The referrals to the unconscious bias in the royal household is probably the most controversial aspect so far but Harry explains is well and without malice – also referring to his own mistakes.” READ MORE: Prince William ‘furious’ at Meghan and Harry after airing ‘forbidden’ Diana footage

The docu-series is the first production released as part of the couple’s multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. Following their royal exit in early 2020, Meghan and Harry signed the deal after revealing their wish to “work to become financially independent”. Aside from the docu-series, Prince Harry is set to release his bombshell memoir in January. READ NEXT: