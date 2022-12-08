Tennis 2022: Nick Kyrgios, payday, Davis Cup, Lleyton Hewitt,

Nick Kyrgios claims he may never represent Australia again and said choosing a potential seven-figure payday over representing his country was an “easy” decision.

After Australia lost the David Cup final to Canada last month, team captain Lleyton Hewitt and No.1 Alex de Minaur both revealed they’d asked Kyrgios to play.

Kyrgios suggested he wasn’t inclined to play for Australia while the public sentiment for him remained lukewarm.

“Maybe if Australia embraced me a little bit more, I would play it and bring home the trophy,” Kyrgios told AAP.

“But who knows?”

In a candid interview from the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh where he’s

Kyrgios is currently competing for a $A1.5 million winner’s cheque in the invitational 12-man, three-day Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event.

The 27-year-old was candid on the eve of the Middle East tournament, emphasising Davis Cup was not a priority.

“At this point of my career, I’ll always do what’s best for me,” Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

“I can travel around the world playing exhibitions around this time of year for six figures – you know I feel I put myself in that position – so it’s an easy one for me.

“I’ll easily take time with my family and my girlfriend and enjoy experiences around the world and earn that type of money rather than play a week away in something where I wouldn’t be able to be with my girlfriend and I’m not getting paid that well.

“(That) doesn’t really make sense to me and my progression as an athlete.”

The world No. 22 – who this year made the Wimbledon final – was asked if he’ll ever play Davis Cup again.

“Maybe, who knows?” he said.

“Adding another week in Europe in Malaga wasn’t really what was on my wish list. If it was in Australia, maybe it would have been a different story. But who knows?

“It’s not always easy for me to erase everything in Australia that’s said negatively about me or my family, you don’t need that – so it’s interesting that they really want me to play, but are always criticising.

“Look, I’ve always been one of the best players in the world – I’ve always held up my fair share of the bargain towards Australia.

“I feel like this is the first year I’ve earned respect when it should have been given when I first came on tour.

“I’ve represented them, put them on the map, and having produced one of the most successful male years in the last decade for Australia, and am only just getting embraced (now), I don’t think that’s my fault.”