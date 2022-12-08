Tennis legend in talks for surprise ASB Classic appearance

A big name could be back at the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

The ASB Classic could be graced by the surprise presence of a tennis legend, with tournament director Nicholas Lamperin hopeful of securing one of the biggest names in the sport for the Auckland tournament. Michael

Burgess reports.

American tennis great Venus Williams could make one last appearance at the ASB Classic in 2023.

The 42-year-old barely played this year and hasn’t competed since a first round loss at the US Open in September.

But the seven-time Grand Slam winner has yet to retire, keen on one final flourish on the WTA tour next year.

That might include a swansong appearance in Auckland, where she has been one of the most popular players to grace the Stanley Street courts.

Williams has been in contact with ASB Classic organisers and is keen to start her season here, but that is dependent on being granted a wildcard into the Australian Open.

“We’ve had discussions with Venus and I know she’s waiting to hear from our friends at Tennis Australia,” ASB Classic tournament director Nicholas Lamperin told the Herald.

“Depending on their position there might be an opening for us, but it’s too early to say at this stage.”

Inactivity over the last two years has seen her ranking blow out beyond 1000 but Williams remains a drawcard and would almost certainly be offered an Auckland wildcard if she was heading down under.

“Sure, who wouldn’t,” said Lamperin. “She’s one of the biggest names of the sport. She’s been practicing really hard since the end of the US Open — she was back on court the day after she lost. If there’s any chance to welcome Venus Williams again in Auckland, then of course, we should embrace it.”

Venus Williams has visited Auckland before. Photo / Photosport

Williams has a special bond with the ASB Classic and was a big part of its recent growth, with five visits between 2014 and 2019.

She reached the final at her first attempt — losing to Ana Ivanovic in 2014 — then claimed the trophy the following year, beating Caroline Wozniacki in a marquee decider.

On her last appearance in 2019 she edged Victoria Azarenka in a first round classic, before losing to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in the quarter-finals.

Lamperin expects to know “in the next two weeks” as the Australian Open organisers make their decision.

In the past the ASB Classic have paid significant appearance fees to the American but that may not be a consideration this time.

“It’s not really about the package,” said Lamperin. “It’s just to give her the opportunity to get some matches in the lead-up to the Australian Open. I don’t think financials really matter at this point of a career. It’s more building a schedule that would actually help her to reach peak form by the time the grand slam starts.

“She seemed very keen to come but it was very much depending on [the Australian Open]. When she does a schedule, she thinks in terms of broader periods. She’s not going to build a schedule just for one tournament, so she needs to have a better understanding of what the options are for the Australian Open swing.”

Naomi Osaka is another yet to declare her plans for 2023 and the former world No 1 would be an obvious, though unlikely target.

Osaka hasn’t played since late September, when she withdrew from a second round match at the Japan Open.

“I’m not sure where she is physically,” said Lamperin. “But of course I will keep a close eye on the situation and if there’s any opportunity to bring her to Auckland, then we’ll do whatever it takes.

“Chances are probably slim because she hasn’t expressed any desire to play that week at this stage. But if there is even just one per cent then we should try to make the most of it.”