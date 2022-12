Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the second seed, reached the last 8 of the Open d’Angers by winning against American wildcard Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 at Arena Loire in Trélazé on Thursday evening.

Kalinina, ranked No 53, will face Dane Clara Tauson next.

The Ukrainian defeated American Katrina Scott (6-1, 6-2) in the previous round.

During the first round, Kenin, ranked No 240, won against Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska (6-4, 6-2).

Trélazé WTA 125, other second-round results (Arena Loire, EUR 92.742, most recent results first):