Tesco shoppers’ fury as exit barriers require barcode receipt to





Shoppers have taken to social media to express their dismay after a Tesco Express store introduced a measure that now requires customers to scan a barcode to leave. Posting on Reddit, one shopper shared a picture of a receipt that had a barcode printed on it. Customers are expected to scan the barcode at a turnstile near the exit to be able to leave the store – the only problem being that they’d need to buy something to get the receipt.

The new system was introduced at a Tesco Express store near Old Street in Islington, but shoppers have reported seeing these turnstiles at other Tesco branches across London, as well as some Sainsbury’s stores, MyLondon reports. Shoppers were none too pleased to learn of the barcode system, with one saying: “This is dystopian, if I’m ever in that Tesco I’m jumping the turnstile on purpose.” One person asked: “If you lose the ticket then it means you automatically turn into a Tesco worker?” to which someone else replied: “You best pray you don’t lose that ticket.” Another regular customer at the store, however, said: “The door is less than five feet from the tills, it’s a very small Tesco (only four aisles). If you managed to lose it in that five feet, you don’t deserve to leave.” Reassuring fellow shoppers was one person who claimed to have been in that situation, and lived to tell the tale. They said: “This exact same thing has happened to me at this exact same Tesco, and I can confirm that a staff member bails you out.”

On that note, one person asked: “Is having a locked door not deprivation of liberty though? Even if a member of staff will open it for you.” “I just leave the way I came in. Really can’t be f***** with these systems,” said another. Environmentalists were also upset by the barcode system, with one calling it an ‘unnecessary waste of paper’. Nonetheless, one person has already figured out how to hack the system. Sharing their insight, they said: “You’re not locked in. It’s a turnstile. On a few occasions the barcode didn’t work for me. After trying to scan it a few times, I pulled the arm of the turnstile back a bit and walked out. Nobody said a word.” However, when asked to comment, a spokesperson for Tesco explained that the shop was a part of the company’s new GetGo trial.

The point of the trial is to allow more customers to “shop and pay without scanning a product or using a checkout. For the first time, these new stores will also offer customers the option of using a self-service or attended checkout if they prefer.” As the company explains online: “Shoppers choosing the checkout-free option simply need to download the Tesco app and select the GetGo option. They can then just walk in and pick their shopping, before scanning their app as they walk out. Continuing Tesco’s partnership with Trigo, a combination of cameras and weight-sensors will establish what customers have picked up and charge them for products directly through the app when they leave the store. “Customers who don’t have the Tesco app can use the new hybrid stores in the same way as usual, paying at the attended or self-service checkouts. They can then scan their receipt to exit the barriers. Colleagues will be on hand to help. There will be a section in all stores specifically for age-restricted products, with a separate exit where Tesco colleagues will manually conduct age verification.” Kevin Tindall, Managing Director for Tesco Convenience, said: “We are excited to expand our trial of GetGo and to see what customers think about our new hybrid model, which offers them different options for seamless shopping. Whether customers choose the checkout-free option or prefer to use a checkout, we want to make the shopping trip as quick and convenient as possible.” You can find out more about these stores here.