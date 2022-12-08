The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the

The network for the next decade centers around delivering better user experiences and

simplifying IT operations. Traditional wired and wireless LAN solutions lack the scalability, reliability, security, performance, and agility needed to address today’s challenges and diverse enterprise needs.

The AI-driven campus leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the era of cloud, mobile, and IoT. Juniper’s campus solution combines a robust hardware portfolio with the power of Mist AI™ to streamline network operations, improve user experiences, and enable IT teams to focus on strategic initiatives. This white paper explains the components of an end-to-end, AI-driven campus network driven by Mist AI.