The artists of Audacy Beach Festival share their 1Thing they are

As Audacy brought together several artists together for a weekend full of music on the beautiful beaches of Fort Lauderdale over the weekend with Audacy Beach Festival, the environment was top of mind.

Artists and fans alike came together for a weekend of live music, their favorite artists and some of Mother Nature’s finest work as the coast of Florida provided a backdrop of sunshine and beaches for the event.

$1 from every ticket sold was donated to charities including REVERB, a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering millions of individuals to take action toward a better future for people and the planet. Partnering with REVERB is part of Audacy’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative, promoting positive environmental practices and living.

As artists performed throughout the 2-day event, each took some time to highlight Audacy’s 1Thing Sustainability Initiative by sharing how they do their part to pay respects to the environment. Check out what some of your favorite Beach Fest artists are doing to lessen their footprint below:

Beach Weather

“I bought some Vans one time and they gave me this big, giant, checkered tote bag and every time we go shopping… I like to use that,” the band shared. “It literally fits like a whole few days worth of groceries.”

Dashboard Confessional

“I feel like being almost vegan and vegetarian is good,” said Chris Carrabba. “And recycling is important to me. Super crucial.”

Jimmy Eat World

“I drove from Phoenix to Salt Lake City, and driving past Lake Powell and I saw the low water in Lake Powell and it was really sad,” said drummer Zach Lind. “So since then, whoever I take a shower… I get in, I turn on the water and then I get wet and I turn the water off. Then I do all the washing and I turn the water back on. I think I save a lot of water that way.”

Mayday Parade

“I think a great thing is always looking at your diet,” said Brooks Betts. “I still eat meat, but on the side, I try my best to limit that. I think every meal you can keep that out of is a plus, even if you’re not a strict vegetarian or vegan.”

Phoenix

“He’s a vegetarian,” Thomas Mars said pointing to bandmate, Christian Mazzalai. “What’s great, is when I’m with him, I go in the same restaurants as him so I eat less meat.” Added, Mazzalai, “The thing is to be my friend.”

The Maine

“At my house, we’ve eliminated the use of plastic water bottles, we carry around really cool canteens,” said John O’Callaghan. “We attempt to do that on the bus as much as we can too. We got this really janky hand-pump thing and we get the 5 gallon jugs and [fill up].”

The Struts

“It might not be the biggest thing that someone can do but it helps,” said Luke Spiller. “In terms of the fashion industry, to seek and find great thrift clothes. The fashion industry — as much as we all love it — it’s hard to deny the impact that it has on the environment.”

For more on how you can do your part for the environment, visit Audacy.com/1Thing.

