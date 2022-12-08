You might not think the best Genshin Impact Faruzan build makes much of a difference to this four-star bow user, but you would be mistaken. When loaded up with the best artifact set and weapon, Faruzan has the potential to bring something different to the table for Ameno teams.

The Faruzan banner launches during the Genshin Impact 3.3 release date alongside the highly anticipated five-star catalyst user, Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer. Faruzan is the first Anemo user who has been designed to increase the damage of her party, so we’re focusing on a Sub-DPS build.

Genshin Impact Faruzan Sub-DPS build

In order to maximise Faruzan’s abilities, you need to build the perfect Faruzan team composition composed of Anemo characters. We highly recommend taking a look at our Genshin Impact tier list to find out which members suit your party. Your main job with Faruzan is to give your enemies Anemo resistance while buffing your party’s Anemo damage. You can find a list of her abilities leaked via Honey Hunter.

The best Genshin Impact Faruzan build is:

Weapon : Sacrificial Bow

: Sacrificial Bow Artifacts: Viridescent Venerer (four-piece)

Faruzan has a number of strong options when it comes to picking out the best weapon, but we believe the Sacrificial Bow is the correct choice. Her goal is to attack enemies using her elemental skill and burst, which makes the Sacrificial Bow perfect as it has a 40% chance to end its cooldown. This effect can only occur every 30 seconds, but given the amount of times you use your elemental skill in battle, you’re bound to activate this ability numerous times.

As for Faruzan’s artifacts, the four-piece Viridescent Venerer set perfectly compliments her game plan. The two-piece bonus provides a 15% Anemo damage boost to Faruzan, a decent upgrade to her overall damage output. This set really comes into its own with the four-piece bonus which increases Swirl damage by 60%, allowing Faruzan to deal huge amounts of damage. The bonus also decreases your opponent’s elemental resistance to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for ten seconds, giving your main DPS dealer a big damage buff in clutch moments.

That’s everything you need to build the best Genshin Impact Faruzan build. If you’re on the hunt for more primogems, you should check out our Genshin Impact codes guide to redeem plenty of free in-game items. We also have a list of the current Genshin Impact events if you’re looking for more quests to earn some primogems, mora, and more.