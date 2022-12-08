You need to use the best Genshin Impact Faruzan team comp in order to get the most out of this Anemo bow user. Most four-star characters struggle to break into meta-defining teams, but Faruzan may be an exception to this as she specialises in buffing Anemo abilities.

Faruzan arrives alongside the Scaramouche banner in the Genshin Impact 3.3 update. You’re going to need to find all of Genshin Impact Faruzan ascension materials if you want to level this Anemo character up to reach her full potential. Here are what characters you need to assemble the best Genshin Impact Faruzan team comp.

The best Genshin Impact Faruzan team comp is:

Faruzan

The Wanderer

Yelan

Bennett

This team composition is hyper-aggressive, so you need to pay attention to your health bars during combat if you want to survive. We’ve gone for Scaramouche, also known as The Wanderer, as our main DPS dealer. This Anemo catalyst user is capable of dealing serious amounts of damage, but he needs to ensure enemies are grouped together to make use of Faruzan’s buffs.

Yelan is an excellent party member for the best Faruzan team comp as she can use her elemental skill to attack multiple enemies at once, creating a bind around them to force them into a circle. Finally, switch to Bennett and use his elemental burst when you’re in need of an attack boost or heals. As long as you keep fights contained to one confined area, you should have no problem utilising Faruzan’s buffs to deal massive amounts of damage.

Utilise the best Genshin Impact Faruzan team comp to clear every spiral abyss floor with ease. Don’t forget to check out the current batch of Genshin Impact events to find out if you can earn some easy primogems. We also have a Genshin Impact banner guide to find out which characters are currently available to wish for. You may want to read our Genshin Impact codes guide if you’re saving your primogems to unlock Faruzan and The Wanderer.