The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: December 8, 2022

This week marks a busy one for Netflix
NFLX
So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.
If you’d like some recommendations about the best new movies and shows on all the other major streaming outlets this past weekend, check out my list here.
Harry & Meghan: Volume 1
In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
A group of crime analysts unveil the evidence of corruption in the investigation into the murders of five people in the Narvarte neighborhood of Mexico City in 2015 that shook the city to its core.
Lookism: Season 1
A high school student awakes one morning to discover that he now has a handsome face and perfect body.
Broken Wings
When violence erupts at a detention center, a police officer combats armed prisoners — as his wife goes into labor without him.
The Elephant Whisperers
Bomman and Bellie, a couple in south India, devote their lives to caring for an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu, forging a family like no other.
Every new movie and show added to Netflix this week
- Big Brother: Seasons 10 & 14 (December 2)
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 – Part 1 (December 2)
- Hot Skull: Season 1 (December 2)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (December 2)
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (December 2)
- “Sr.” (December 2)
- Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1 (December 2)
- The Magic Roundabout (December 2)
- Warriors of the Future (December 2)
- Bullet Train (December 3)
- Dreams Drawn by Dust: Season 1 (December 3)
- The Best of Me (December 3)
- Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race: Season 1 (December 5)
- Delivery by Christmas (December 6)
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (December 6)
- Storks (December 6)
- The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus: Season 1 (December 6)
- Burning Patience (December 7)
- Emily the Criminal (December 7)
- I Hate Christmas: Season 1 (December 7)
- Smiley: Season 1 (December 7)
- The Marriage App (December 7)
- The Most Beautiful Flower: Season 1 (December 7)
- Too Hot To Handle: Season 4 (December 7)
- Broken Wings (December 8)
- Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 (December 8)
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (December 8)
- Lookism: Season 1 (December 8)
- Tales of Africa: Season 1 (December 8)
- The Blue Whale (December 8)
- The Elephant Whisperers (December 8)
- The Master Plan (December 8)
Source link