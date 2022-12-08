The Game Awards 2022: The Biggest Game Announcements

The Game Awards took place on December 8, and despite Geoff Keighley’s show running a little bit shorter than last year, it was still packed full of game announcements alongside the awards themselves. Some of these were for established franchises, but there were also a few that were completely unexpected. They include the return of a beloved mascot character–but in a whole new type of game–as well as a new crime game featuring the most eclectic list of actors we’ve ever seen. If you ever wonder what a game with Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice would look like, then we definitely have some good news for you.

Announcements were varied, including a new Armored Core game, more news on Hideo Kojima’s upcoming project, and the long-awaited look at Ken Levine’s new project at Ghost Story Games.

Even if you were watching the show live, there is a good chance you didn’t get to see everything announced. After all, everyone needs a bathroom break. To help you out, GameSpot rounded up the biggest and best announcements from The Game Awards 2022. Check them out below, and let us know what your favorite moment of the show was.