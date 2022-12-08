The Handmaid’s Tale crew member exposes meaning behind June’s

This season also introduced a brand new colour into the Gilead hierarchy, as Hannah is seen wearing a coat of deep purple.

June eventually learns the colour denotes female children who are being indoctrinated into the oppressive system to eventually become the wives of Commanders.

Since the very first season, colour has clearly become a vital feature of The Handmaid’s Tale, and viewers can expect the same poignant symbolism to carry through when the series eventually returns for its sixth and final season.

