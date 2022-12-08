The least reliable used car brands – BMW, Audi, Vauxhall and more

In September, the Honda Jazz was crowned Britain’s most reliable used car thanks to its low payout costs.

The five-door hatchback has been praised for its affordable price and stellar reputation of being built to last. Because of this, the Jazz has attracted a reliability score of 93.7, almost four points more than the second-placed Mazda 2.

It has an average repair cost of only £424.31 for the Jazz, with the highest repair cost coming in at £973.66. This is almost £1,500 cheaper than repair costs for other popular vehicles.

The Reliability Index, which is based on precise and quantifiable data, found that the Mazda MX-5 had the cheapest, highest repair cost at just £586.94.